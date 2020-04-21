Watch Rob Gronkowski React to Tom Brady’s TMI Compliment About His Manhood

Rob Gronkowski is finally addressing those comments Tom Brady made about his package.

On Monday’s at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, the professional athlete weighed in on the TMI compliment that the former New England Patriots quarterback gave him during his interview on The Howard Stern Show, where he called his penis “amazing.” While chatting with Andy Cohen, Rob admitted that he was shocked to see that his manhood was a topic of discussion but was ultimately flattered.

“Well, he did describe it as looking amazing, which I think is the biggest compliment of my career alongside playing with Tom,” he said, adding, “I see some headlines that, you know, that he called my hot dog amazingly nice. So, you know, it kind of surprised me. But then, at the same time, I’m like it’s The Howard Stern Show. If you go on that show, anything is game at any time…even for Tom.”

As for what Rob thinks of Tom’s package, The Masked Singer star joked that it’s “not as nice as mine.”

Still on the topic of his former teammate, Andy wanted to hear Rob’s take on the rumors that he’ll be coming out of retirement to join Tom on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

“Andy, you wanna know what’s so great, man?” he began. “The day I retired, within 24 hours there were already rumors that I was coming out of retirement. I’m feeling good right now. I’m happy where I’m at. You just never know, man. You just never know.”

During the show, the tight end was also asked to rank the best Super Bowl Halftime Performances. Given a list of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Maroon 5, Rob explained that he didn’t get to see any of the performances live on game day but declared Katy as favorite of the three.

“I’ll go with Katy Perry as no. 1 because of the sharky, you know, I got to see that after—the shark jumping up and down,” he said. “It was fantastic. Then I’ll go with Lady Gaga because I got to see Lady Gaga’s performance after the Super Bowl was done on another day. I’ll have to put Maroon 5 at no. 3 because I haven’t seen the Maroon 5 Half Time show.”

Rob added, “I remember everyone talking about him ripping his shirt off, saying that it wasn’t appropriate. I know every time I rip my shirt off, it’s appropriate. So, you know, I gotta put him at no. 3 for ripping his shirt off and being inappropriate. Because when I do it, I’m appropriate.”

Watch Rob talk Tom Brady and relive his New England Patriots days in the hilarious videos above!

