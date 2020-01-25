Watch Rob Kardashian Adorably Teach His Daughter Dream the Lyrics to ”Old Town Road”

Kids say the darndest things!

On Tuesday,Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

In the short but sweet clip, his little nugget is asking him to play the popular and beloved song “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X (which also features Billy Ray Cyrus). “Dream is the funniest,” the reality TV personality captioned his post of his father-daughter time.

“Can you put the horse in the front,” Dream giggles, as she tells her dad in the short clip. “It’s the horses in the back,” Rob quips.

“Can you put the horse in the back, please,” the 3-year-old asks once more. “Can you put that?”

The too cute for words video also caught the attention of Dream’s aunt, Kim Kardashian. “She is so so silly,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented. Many not only agreed with the fashion and beauty mogul, but they couldn’t help but share how adorable Dream was.

“OMG I love her !!! So adorable!!!! I know you’re a wonderful father Rob,” one follower wrote. “She is so cuuute,” another chimed in.

Just two months ago, Rob celebrated his baby girl’s 3rd birthday. His little nugget had a fabulous time at her grandma, Kris Jenner‘s home.

For the special occasion, the birthday girl donned a pastel pink dress that featured an explosion of flowers and shimmer. Making her day more memorable, Dream enjoyed a Trolls-themed birthday cake from Hansen’s Cakes.

Moreover, Dream’s aunts and cousins joined in on the fun. Attendees included, Kim and her two kids, Chicago West and Psalm West, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson.

Here’s to seeing more adorable moments between the father-daughter duo.