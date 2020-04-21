Watch Schitt’s Creek Versions of Friends, Gilmore Girls and More TV Theme Songs

It’s been two weeks since Schitt’s Creek wrapped up its six-season run on Tuesday, April 7, heading to the great TV beyond, forever destined to be streamed and discovered by new audiences. If you’re anything like us, you’re missing the Rose family something fierce right now. It seems CBC producer Calum Shanlin is as well.

Shanlin, who was behind the massive Schitt’s Creek social media presence, recreated the theme songs and opening credits of previous TV hits such as Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls and Friends for Schitt’s Creek. The series, which aired on Pop TV in the US and CBC in Canada, didn’t have a proper theme song, just opening musical notes with the show’s title.

“I took the first week post-finale off to relax and all I’ve done is re-create sitcom openings, but with Schitt’s Creek,” Shanlin tweeted.

Check them out below.

Here’s the Friends theme song redone for Schitt’s Creek:

And Parks and Recreation:

Gilmore Girls, which rightfully refocuses the show on Catherine O’Hara‘s Moira Rose and Annie Murphy‘s Alexis Rose:

And Arrested Development, which fits incredibly well:

Head over to Shanlin’s Twitter to see more.

Schitt’s Creek was created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy and the two starred as Johnny Rose and David Rose, respectively. Both Eugene Levy and O’Hara received acting Emmy nominations in 2019. The series as well as the costume design were also up for Emmys for the show’s fifth season. Schitt’s Creek wrapped up its run on TV more popular than ever in early April 2020. Read more about that in an interview with Dan Levy right here.