Watch Stormi Webster Adorably Crash Dad Travis Scott’s Instagram Live

Family first!

Travis Scott put a pause on his Instagram Live in order to put on a movie for his daughter, Stormi Webster. The adorable 2-year-old, who Travis shares with Kylie Jenner, made an appearance on her dad’s Live on Thursday night. In footage captured by fans on social media, Stormi can be heard asking her dad to watch a movie.

“Be back, gotta put on a movie,” Travis told his fans before ending the Live. “See you later.”

Travis also had his daughter say “hello” and “bye” to his social media followers.

“Stormi took over,” Travis posted on his Instagram Story along with a video of Stormi in front of a TV, appearing to play Fortnite. “Be back on sec.”

Later that night, Kylie took to Instagram Story to share a video of her daughter wearing “Stormi” sunglasses and a bit of a messy T-shirt.

“Stormi your T-shirt, what did you do for dinner time?” Kylie can be heard saying in the video. “You went crazy.”

Kylie and Travis, who pressed pause on their relationship in late 2019, recently celebrated the Easter holiday with their daughter. For the occasion, the family went to Kris Jenner‘s house in Palm Springs, Calif.

“It was raining in Los Angeles and they were hoping for some sunshine. It was a nice change of scenery and they made it special for Stormi,” a source previously told E! News. “It was very different from their traditional big family Easter celebrations, but everyone Zoomed and stayed connected.”

“Kylie really misses her sisters and her nieces and nephews, but it’s been nice having Travis around so much,” the insider also shared. “He has been at Kylie’s house and they have been doing a lot of family stuff.”

As for their relationship status, the source explained, “Things are good between Kylie and Travis. They are co-parenting and in a groove. They love being a family together and watching Stormi who constantly amazes them and make them laugh. They love their little family life together.”