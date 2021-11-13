Watch the And Just Like That trailer as the SATC cast embarks on a stylish new adventure.

Your table, ladies, is set.

Fans of Sex and the City, get ready because Charlotte, Miranda, and Carrie will be visiting you on December 1st.

So make a note in your calendars and prepare a cosmopolitan for yourself.

HBO Max released a new teaser for the highly anticipated SATC reboot, And Just Like That, on December 12.

And we’re ecstatic.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who are BFFs, are seen standing with their backs to the camera in their stylish ensembles.

When the restaurant hostess says, “Ladies, your table is ready,” they are summoned to what is destined to be the best ladies who lunch in television history.

“They say some things never change, but the truth is life is full of surprises,” Carrie (Parker) says as the sun shines brightly over New York City.

The city reinvents itself as your story progresses.

“And with that, a new chapter starts.”

Charlotte (Davis) walks through her opulent Upper East Side apartment and joins Harry (Evan Handler) at a piano concert to watch her daughter perform.

Miranda (Nixon) has a picnic with the girls in the park, and then Carrie (Chris Noth) kisses Big (Nixon) in the kitchen.

Stanford (the late Willie Garson) and Anthony (Mario Cantone) are among the cast members of the reboot, as is Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston), everyone’s favorite Big Apple socialite.

Sara Ramrez plays Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie is frequently featured.

One thing is certain: Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha, but she will not be replaced.

Parker confirmed on Instagram that “Samantha isn’t a part of this story.”

“However, she’ll always be a part of us,” says the narrator.

“Regardless of where we are or what we are doing.”

Check out the new teaser above and get your tutu out of the closet.