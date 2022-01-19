Watch the Bloody Battle Between a New Generation of Vikings in Vikings: Valhalla.

Watch a Bloody Battle Between a New Generation of Vikings in Vikings: Valhalla.

The first teaser for Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to the Travis Fimmel–led series Vikings, was released on Netflix on January 18, and this group of heroes is ready to take down London.

Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson star in the new series, which is set 100 years after the original History Channel series ended.

According to the series description, the new series will follow the “heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived—the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Suter).”

“As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody climax—and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs—these three Vikings embark on an epic journey that will take them across oceans and battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory,” the description continues.

In the clip, King Canute (Freegard) is surrounded by Vikings holding torches and says, “You have been summoned here.”

“To avenge the Vikings’ deaths.”

He continues, “Bring England to me.”

The action continues in the trailer as the Vikings battle the English on London Bridge before it collapses.

“This isn’t my blood,” Prince Harald screams.

“It’s in our veins,” says the narrator.

It’s in my blood.”

Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, and Sheila Hockin serve as executive producers, while Jeb Stuart serves as the showrunner and writer.

Before Vikings: Valhalla premieres in February, check out the full teaser.

