‘Watch the f***ing documentary and shut up!’ says Oliver Stone of JFK Revisited.

It’s been 30 years since the director’s film JFK, which received both praise and criticism.

Now, with a new film that re-examines the assassination, he’s back on the hunt.

JFK, Oliver Stone’s harrowing three-hour dramatization about the truth and conspiracy surrounding President John F Kennedy’s assassination, was released thirty years ago.

It received eight Academy Award nominations, won two, and became his biggest hit.

He tells me over Zoom, “I don’t think this movie will be forgotten.”

“Even if I went extinct tomorrow.”

It’s out there, I believe.

And it will be mentioned frequently.

It’s not dead, in my opinion.”

Stone, 75, has received the most mail about JFK of all the films he has directed, including his Vietnam War sagas Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July, both of which won him an Oscar for best director.

It’s also the one for which he was chastised in some quarters of the media for introducing the public to conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade through downtown Dallas.

Theories abound, including that the assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was not acting alone and that the murder was orchestrated by forces within the US government.

Stone is back on the trail three decades later, this time with JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, a hard-hitting documentary.

“One of the reasons I made the film was because, on the 50th anniversary of JFK’s assassination in 2013, there was no coverage for alternative viewpoints.”

It was a blank uniformity that ran through all of the networks.

It irritated me a lot.

“Let’s try to record the facts as we left them,” I said.

Stone’s relationship with the mainstream American media has never been the same since the assassination of John F. Kennedy. At the time, he believed he was being pursued by “a thousand and one vultures out there, crouched on their rocks.”

He was not mistaken.

On CBS Newsweek, renowned news anchor Dan Rather ripped into the film with the headline “Why Oliver Stone’s New Movie Can’t Be Trusted,” and Tom Wicker of The New York Times was equally harsh: “It does treat matters that are wholly speculative.”

