Watch the first appearance of Yusef Shaban’s daughter from his Kuwaiti wife … she became a young woman

Zainab appeared the daughter of the artist Youssef Shaaban from his Kuwaiti wife, Iman Al-Shariaan, for the first time through the program “Kuwait Nights” on Kuwait National TV.

The daughter of Yusef Shaban at the age of youth appeared on her father, describing him as modest, despite the position he enjoys in the world of art and how he spends domestic stone.

Zainab Youssef Shaaban said that her father loves to read, speaks with them and benefits from his experiences.

Youssef Shaaban recently participated in the “Seif Allah” series with Amr Youssef, whose show was postponed.

The series “Saif Allah” is a religious series, with the participation of a large number of stars, led by Amr Youssef, Youssef Shaaban, Mohsen Mohieldin, Sawsan Badr, Rania Youssef, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Rania Mahmoud Yassin and Rushdi Al Shami. The series is written and written by Islam Hafez, written by Khaled Genius by writer and thinker Abbas El-Akkad, and directed by Raouf Abdel Aziz and produced by Tamer Morsi.

It is noteworthy that the artist Youssef Shaaban is one of the most important stars of religious and historical drama in Egypt, where he presented 15 works of this category during his artistic career. “Al-Azhar Al-Sharif is the beacon of Islam” and “Muhammad is the Messenger of God to the world,” the last of which was “The Leaves of Berries” in 2015.

