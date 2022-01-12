Watch the First Teaser for ‘Human Resources,’ a ‘Big Mouth’ Spinoff

Watch the First Teaser for the ‘Big Mouth’ Spinoff ‘Human Resources’

Human Resources, a Netflix spinoff of Big Mouth, has finally arrived.

The streaming platform released the first teaser and images of the animated workplace comedy, which stars Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, Randall Park, and many others, ahead of its March premiere.

Human Resources pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of Big Mouth’s central tweens in and out of the office, expanding the world of the creatures who have assisted them in navigating their physical and emotional changes.

And, like humanity, these creatures are in desperate need of assistance.

Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin co-created and executive produced the series, which includes Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Brandon Kyle Goodman, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Maya Rudolph, and Thandiwe Newton reprising their roles from Big Mouth, as well as Rosie Perez and Henry Winkler as new creatures.

The supernatural world was first introduced during Big Mouth’s fifth season finale, “Re-New Year’s Eve,” and audiences met the breakout new character, Walter the Love Bug (Goodman).

“Big Mouth is very much centered on kids and on puberty at a very specific age,” the voice actor and series writer told ET in an interview.

And I think the show does a fantastic job of articulating these traumas that we’ve all experienced while keeping it funny and relatable.”

“And so what I’m excited about Human Resources is that we’re actually able to go to other parts of life and other ages in our lives,” Goodman explained, adding that the spinoff will “see our characters deal with people who are much older or much younger and see how they react and respond to those as well.”

Human Resources premieres on Netflix on March 18.

