Watch the hilarious moment a woman realizes she won’t be able to get to work on time because the front stairs to her apartment are missing.

Watch the hilarious moment a woman realizes she won’t be able to get to work on time because the front stairs of her apartment are missing.

CAN YOU IMAGINE telling your boss that the stairs outside your apartment building have vanished and you can’t come in?

After the incident, this woman was forced to give her boss the most ridiculous excuse for why she was late.

Olivia Crump, a social media manager, took to social media to share a video of herself peering through her front door.

She could see how the stairs connecting the second and first floors had been demolished from her third-floor apartment, leaving her stranded in her home.

She claimed that the residents of her apartment building were never informed of the situation, and that she was now trapped inside her apartment.

She stood there for hours, watching construction workers rebuild them with no end in sight.

When she realized she wouldn’t be able to make it to work any time soon, she sent her boss an email with a photo of the stairwell and the caption “A princess trapped in her tower.”

Despite the fact that the video was quite amusing, many people claimed that it was a fire hazard in the comments section.

“Call the fire marshal,” someone suggested.

This would be a sizable penalty for them.”

“Definitely a fire hazard,” said a second.

“They should have evacuated everyone or devised a temporary detour.”

“Isn’t the leasing office supposed to make hotel reservations and notify you in advance?” a third inquired.

Crump has yet to comment on whether she was able to descend and how long it took to replace the stairs after her video went viral.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.