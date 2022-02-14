Watch the Lord of the Rings Prequel Series’ Magical First Teaser.

See the Lord of the Rings Prequel Series’ Magical First Teaser.

In this first look at Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, see what came before Frodo and the Fellowship.

We’re about to embark on an adventure, thanks to Prime Video.

The first teaser for TheRings of Power, the streaming service’s highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series, was released on March 13.

And, based on the newly released first look, the new show looks to be just as magical as its film predecessors.

“Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there?” a small voice asks as footage shows a closer look at Middle Earth.

Rings of Power, which had a budget of over (dollar)450 million for its first season, is sure to expand the Lord of the Rings universe we’ve grown to love.

In fact, the captivating new footage teases icy mountains, raging storms, and dangerous monsters.

This series is meant to shed light on the forging of the rings, if the title didn’t already give it away.

“Rings for the elves, dwarves, men, and the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all,” showrunner Patrick McKay told Vanity Fair.

It’s the story of how all those powers came to be, where they came from, and what they did to each race.”

Galadriel, who many of us know as the elven queen portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, is a key character in this upcoming tale.

Morfydd Clark portrays Galadriel, a young warrior who is ready to fight for Middle Earth’s future.

Of course, Galadriel isn’t the only legendary elf in The Rings of Power, as Elrond is played by Robert Aramayo.

In the Lord of the Rings trilogy films, Elrond was known as the Lord of Rivendell and the father of Arwen (Liv Tyler).

Rings of Power stars 22 series regulars in addition to Clark and Aramayo, including Owain Arthur, Sophia Nomvete, and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

We’re counting down the days until September.

The first teaser for Season 2 can be found above.

