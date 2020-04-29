Watch the Night Angel’s Newest Masked Singer Performance

We still don’t really know what a Night Angel is, but we know she can sing.

The Masked Singer continues tonight as the final six come together to perform in the same episode for the first time, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the Night Angel’s performance. She’s singing “Black Velvet,” and she sounds pretty damn good.

The leading theory right now is that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Grammy-winning songwriter and artist. She’s been performing since she was a teen, and she’s talked about being surrounded by other angels before heading out on her own, perhaps referring to the girl group Xscape, which disbanded in the late 90s. There was a castle and a strawberry drawn on a building, which might refer to Castleberry Hill in Atlanta, where Kandi has a restaurant.

Other guesses have included Taraji P. Henson (for Empire references), but Kandi just feels right.

Watch the video below and see if you think it sounds like her!

Chef Gordon Ramsay joins the panel tonight to help with suss out the meaning behind a new kind of clue, “masked munchies.” Each contestant will bring out a dish that will, in theory, help reveal who they are.

The episode will be followed by another installment of “After the Mask,” where Ramsay will also appear to weigh in further on the munchies and the possible identities of the masked singers.

Keep up with all the reveals and remaining contestants below!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.