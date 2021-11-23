Watch the Top 11 Live Performances from ‘The Voice’ and vote for your favorite!

‘The Voice’: Vote for Your Favorite by Watching the Top 11 Live Performances!

The live shows of The Voice are approaching the season 21 finale, and it’s time to cast your vote for your favorite!

On Monday, each of the Top 11 singers will perform a brand new fan-selected performance in the hopes of winning America’s vote and progressing to the next week’s lives and, eventually, the season 21 finals.

During the live shows, coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande can provide feedback, but the final competitors will be decided by the audience.

Beginning Monday night at 5 p.m., fans can vote for their favorite artist.

8 p.m., PT

ET, by voting online at NBCcomVoiceVote or by using The Voice’s official app.

(Voting will be open until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.)

7 a.m. PT

ET) On Tuesday’s live show, the top artists will be announced, and the show will continue next week.

After sweeping the competition last week, Team Kelly Clarkson still has the season 21 advantage, with all four singers moving on to the Top 11 — including the winner of the latest Instant Save, Gymani! Blake Shelton has three singers left in the competition, while John Legend and Ariana Grande each have two.

Check out all of the Top 11 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app or at NBCcomVoiceVote.com.

The Voice airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

PTET on NBC Watch the video below for more from this season!

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

‘The Voice’: Vote for Your Favorite by Watching the Top 11 Live Performances!

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https