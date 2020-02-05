Watch the Trailer for Moira Rose’s The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening From Schitt’s Creek

After so many setbacks and a year of talk (for viewers), the trailer for Moira Rose’s The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening is here.

Discussed since the end of season four of Schitt’s Creek, viewers first got a glimpse of Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) in The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening in the season five premiere. She was in Bosnia filming the horror flick. This was supposed to be her big comeback! But in the season five finale, Moira and viewers learned the movie was getting shelved. All that changed in the season six premiere when Moira learned Interflix rescued the movie and was getting it out to audiences on its streaming platform.

Throughout early episodes of the sixth and final season of the show, Moira has been doing publicity for the project with the help of daughter and publicist Alexis (Annie Murphy).

Yep, Moira joined the age of social media and has enjoyed her time with her #frans, but it hasn’t been without mishap. She previously streamed a conversation about her son, David (Dan Levy), and his bedwetting.

See the trailer above.

Created by Dan and Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek has been nominated for four Emmys for its fifth season, including acting noms for O’Hara and Eugene Levy, costuming and Outstanding Comedy Series. Despite all the acclaim and popularity, Dan Levy and Co. are committed to ending the series with the sixth season.

“Walking away from the show or choosing to sort of end the show, when we did was really out of respect for the show, and not any other sort of thing than that. I could work with these people for the rest of my life,” Levy told E! News. However, the door isn’t closed on ever revisiting the Rose family and the town they call home, if Levy comes up with an idea “that feels appropriate for these people to reconnect.”

“I would love that…I don’t ever like to operate within black and white. I think, for now, these stories have led to have a really lovely conclusion. But I hope that down the line, there’ll be a reason to pick up those stories again, and whether that’s [Laughs.] like a movie or another Christmas special or whatever,” he said. “I would love to work with these actors again.”

Schitt’s Creek continues its final season, Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Pop TV in the United States and on CBC in Canada.