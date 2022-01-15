Watch the trailer for Secrets of Playboy, which delves into the “dark sides” of Hef’s home.

Watch the trailer for Secrets of Playboy, which delves into the “dark sides” of the house that Hef built.

In a new docuseries, women in the Playboy orbit are sharing never-before-heard details about Hef’s dark side.

Watch an exclusive trailer from E! News ahead of the Jan.

The premiere of 24.

The Playboy world wasn’t all bunny ears and star-studded parties, at least not according to the women in this new docuseries.

The series Secrets of Playboy will premiere in January.

24 on A&E delves into what many women in that world have dubbed Playboy’s “dark sides.”

The Bunny Mother, PJ Masten, says “there was a secret world” behind Hugh Hefner’s billion-dollar empire in the trailer, which is exclusive to E! News.

Hefner’s archival footage with Anna Nicole Smith, Pamela Anderson, the Girls Next Door, and Jenny McCarthy is featured in the 10-episode documentary.

“It was all about powerful men preying on beautiful young women in Playboy,” Masten explained.

“The Playmates, the Bunnies, and don’t forget the girlfriends,” says the narrator.

Sondra Theodore, Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, explained, “It was a manipulation from the beginning.”

“Everyone was groomed by [Hefner].”

Theodore remembered, “Really, he was a monster.”

“The things that turned him on.”

Playboy has yet to respond to E! News’ request for comment on the allegations in the trailer.

According to the series description, Hefner is accused of passing girls around to his friends in the trailer for Secrets of Playboy, which “unravels the glamourous mythology behind the Playboy empire created over several decades.”

There have also been allegations that VIPs have assaulted and raped young women.

Interviews with Hefner’s past girlfriends include Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, author of Playground: A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion and Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor, and former Playmates Rebekka Armstrong, Susie Krabacher, Dona Spier, and Tylyn John, as well as former Playmates Rebekka Armstrong, Susie Krabacher, Dona Spier, and Tylyn John.

This isn’t the first time one of his ex-girlfriends has spoken out.

Madison portrayed Hefner as controlling and manipulative in her book Down the Rabbit Hole, released in 2015.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women,” he said in a statement.

Many of them went on to live happy, healthy, and productive lives, and I’m happy to say that many of them are still dear friends today.

Unfortunately, a few people have chosen to rewrite history in order to keep their place in the spotlight….

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Watch the Secrets of Playboy Trailer, Which Addresses the “Dark Sides” of the House that Hef Built