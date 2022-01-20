Watch This Newscaster Get Hit By A Car On Live TV for a Scary Moment

Tori Yorgey was reporting live from Dunbar, West Virginia, when she was struck from behind by a car.

Check out her incredible reaction in the video below.

It’s the type of story where you have to see it to believe it.

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV was reporting live from Dunbar, West Virginia on Wednesday evening, Jan.

When she was 19, she was talking to local newscaster Tim Irr about a local water main break when she was hit from behind by a car.

“Oh my god, I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK,” Yorgey said after the collision.

“I’m fine, you know, that’s live television for you.”

“It’s all fine.”

The journalist kept her cool and revealed that this wasn’t the first time she’d been hit by a car while reporting on the news.

“I was hit by a car like that in college as well,” she added.

“I’m so relieved I’m okay!”

After readjusting the camera, Yorgey took a moment to speak with the driver who had hit her, who could be heard apologizing off-camera. “Ma’am, you are so sweet and you’re OK,” she replied.

“You know, it’s my last week on the job, and I think this would happen specifically to me, Tim,” Yorgey dryly joked.

“I don’t even know, Tim,” Yorgey said when asked if the car hit her from above or below.

“My entire life just flashed before my eyes,” she explained, “but this is live television, and everything is fine.”

“I thought I was in a safe spot, but we may need to move the camera over a little, so let me do that while I think about it.”

Irr explained that drivers often get confused when navigating around emergency vehicles during a water main break while Yorgey adjusted the camera’s location and caught her breath.

“People get distracted a little bit,” Yorgey agreed.

Outside of a little soreness, Yorgey said she was fine in an interview with NBC News.

She told the news outlet, “I got checked out, no broken bones.”

“They told me I’d be sore for a while.”

Yorgey explained her decision to keep reporting by saying, “I felt safe and that’s…

