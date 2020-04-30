Watch TODAY’s Al Roker Surprise Food Bank Workers With Groceries

Al Roker just performed the sweetest act of kindness.

During Thursday’s episode of TODAY, the fan-favorite weather forecaster surprised food bank workers in San Antonio, Texas with groceries and supplies as they continue to provide for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

After hearing the moving stories of Juan Ramos and Angela Williams, two members of the R3 Student Outreach organization that have been delivering meals to members of their community in need, Al connected with the duo via video call to applaud their generous work.

“The things that you have been doing for your communities just kind of blew us away when we heard about it, so we wanted to do something for you to help you continue your mission,” he teased, instructing Juan and Angela to head to their front door to see their surprise. To say thank you, the TODAY show donated thousands of dollars’ worth of groceries to help stock up the R3 food bank and lined the street in front of Juan and Angela’s homes with the supplies.

Al also arranged for some of the groceries and essential items to go to Angela after learning that she lost her job and has been relying on local food banks to feed her family in the wake of the pandemic. After thanking the news anchor, she told the TODAY team, “If y’all ever come to San Antonio, call me. I will cook y’all dinner.”

Earlier in the episode, Angela shared that she was a survivor of Hurricane Katrina and explained that her family was left without food and shelter following the deadly 2005 storm. “A hot meal is something a lot of us really take for granted,” she said. “I don’t want any child or any parent to ever feel that or to know what that feels like because I know what that feels like. I know what it’s like to be hungry.”

She added, “I want to be that person that hands them a hot meal and says, ‘You know what? There is hope. Do not give up.'”

Like Angela, Juan also expressed his gratitude for Al’s donation and revealed that the R3 food bank has helped serve at least 4,000 meals since taking on the initiative. “It’s not an option not to do what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re going to do this. We’re going to help people.”

Watch Al surprise Juan and Angela in the heartwarming video above!

