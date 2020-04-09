Watch Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Celebrate 1st Anniversary With Sweet Video

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have something exciting to celebrate.

On Wednesday, the dynamic duo came together to ring in the 1st anniversary of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna with a heartwarming montage of their time together. Connecting with her co-anchor via video chat, Hoda paid tribute to Jenna with a sweet message before showing the video.

“It’s our one-year anniversary,” she said. “It’s been a wild ride. As you said Jenna, we’ve had a couple of maternity leaves, an engagement, we have a studio audience that’s waiting for us to come back. We’re still finding ways to connect to each other.”

Throwing it back to 2019, the video begins with a conversation between the two anchors as they geared up to film their first episode. Sitting backstage in their hair and makeup chairs and holding hands, Hoda says, “You know what? It’s day 1, baby! Are you ready?” Together, they cheer, “I’m ready!”

As moments from their fun-filled year played, the pair watched a clip from their “Excited to be Reunited” segment, which took place when Jenna returned to the show after welcoming her son Hal in August 2019. During their best friend-theme game show, Jenna was tasked with guessing Hoda’s favorite karaoke song, which hilariously ended up being Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road.”

The montage even featured the special moment when Jenna welcomed Hoda’s daughter Hope Catherine into the TODAY family after she was adopted in April 2019. Featuring a clip from the episode, the mom of two can be heard saying, “They are amazing. My heart is, like, exploding.”

Jenna’s baby boy got a special shout-out as well and the mom of three can be heard saying, “Three kids is a whole new thing, but we’re having so much fun and I’m just staring at this precious little baby. This beautiful chaos is what life is all about.”

Moving on to another major milestone, the pair reminisced over Hoda’s surprise announcement that she and her longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman got engaged.

After watching footage from when they moved into their official TODAY with Hoda and Jenna studio and receiving touching messages from viewers across the country, the co-hosts took a moment to reflect on their year-long journey together.

Hoda joked that she still feels strongly connected to Jenna despite being apart for most of their show’s 1st year and Jenna chimed in, saying, “It’s so funny because in these times, you can forget what that feels like to dance with someone, to be in a room full of people who you love even when you don’t know them. And I’ve been going back and looking at pictures of times that bring that joy just to remind myself that we’re gonna get through this. We’re gonna feel that power of sitting in our churches or sitting in our schools, sitting in our studio—we’ll be back there again.”

Relive TODAY with Hoda and Jenna‘s biggest moments in the moving video above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)