Watching Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Tease Each Other Proves Their Chemistry Is Undeniable

21 SHARES Share Tweet

You just can’t deny chemistry these days!

We know, we know. Both Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are the first to admit they are single and not dating anyone during the Coronavirus pandemic. But as they continue to stay in touch and document their friendship on social media, fans can’t seem to get enough.

On Friday morning, the Bachelor Nation members hopped on Instagram Live where teasing immediately began. Today’s victim? Tyler’s boogers! When the group asked who has the most in the house, nobody hesitated to point the finger at Tyler.

“He has a booger in his nose at least 95 percent of the time that you’re talking to him,” Hannah joked.

Tyler replied, “I think I heard in an interview somewhere that you enjoyed my boogers though.”

Lo and behold, a fan site picked up on an interview clip where Hannah revealed her least favorite thing about Tyler.

“Picking his boogies,” she revealed. “But that shows that I really care because I didn’t want him to have boogies on camera. I just went in there.” LOL!

For some, this may be TMI to the max. But for other pop culture fans, it brings back all the memories of watching these two on The Bachelorette. And yes, we hate to remind you that Hannah didn’t even pick Tyler in the finale.

Ultimately, they’ve moved past any and all hurt feelings and remain close friends .

“Tyler and Hannah both have expressed they are not in a position to date right now but do care about each other,” a source previously shared with E! News. “They have been social distancing together, hanging out and are having a lot of fun together. Hannah gets along with Tyler’s family and friends and everyone loves her.”

And if you need proof? Just watch an Instagram Live filled with plenty of chemistry.

“Today is chores day. It’s filthy Friday,” Tyler shared. Hannah replied, “I hate I’m missing that.” Perhaps she’s only half kidding.