Wavy Navy Pooh, what happened to him?

Wavy Navy Pooh has vanished.

WAVY Navy Pooh was a rapper from Miami, Florida who was on the rise.

Shandler Beaubien, aka Wavy Navy Pooh, died on January 14, 2022.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Wavy Navy Pooh was shot on January 14, 2021, while driving with a one-year-old and a five-year-old in the car.

According to Zabaleta, the shooter was in a four-door gray Lexus that sped away westbound on Southwest 152nd Street.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.