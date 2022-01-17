‘We All Agree, Right?’ say fans who believe Pete Davidson is behind Kim Kardashian’s sultry bikini photo.

‘We All Agree, Right?’ say fans who believe Pete Davidson is the photographer behind Kim Kardashian’s sultry bikini photo.

Fans believe Pete Davidson was the man behind the camera when Kim Kardashian shared a very steamy bikini picture from her trip to the Bahamas on Instagram.

On Monday, January 17, the 41-year-old Skims founder shared a trio of sultry photos, and it didn’t take long for her fans to notice a strange shadow of a man holding an iPhone in the sand.

“Are we all agreeing that the shadow is Pete?” one user wondered, while another joked, “Me zooming in to see if that is Pete.” Still another joked, “Tell Pete not to get a shadow next time.”

Others, understandably, made a point of praising the reality star’s adorable cream-colored bikini and incredible physique.

There were plenty of fire emojis in the comments section.

The throwback photos were taken during Kardashian and the 28-year-old SNL comedian’s recent getaway.

Along with friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella, they spent a few days in the Bahamas.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has shared a few photos from her sun-drenched vacation, she has yet to share a photo with her new love interest.

Fans are on the lookout for Davidson, who has yet to make an official appearance on the mom of four’s Instagram.

Fans were most concerned about Kardashian’s whereabouts after she shared a sexy selfie of herself in a little brown bikini during the pari’s vacations.

“We want Pete content,” one user wrote, while another asked, “Are you going to post a pic with Pete so we know you’re there?”

Following Kardashian’s appearance as a guest host on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, the fashion designer and actor were first linked.

The relationship between the two began to heat up in the months that followed.

They’ve been seen at movie nights on Staten Island and dinner dates in New York City and California.

In December 2021, a source told Us Weekly exclusively, “Kim and Pete are getting serious.”

“Things have quickly escalated, but in a healthy, enjoyable manner.

They’re just having fun and seeing each other right now.

