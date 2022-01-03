‘We All Love Him,’ Tom Brady says after Antonio Brown quits in the middle of an NFL game.

It’s an odd situation.

After Antonio Brown ripped off his jersey and left the field in the middle of a game on Sunday, January 2, Tom Brady asked fans to show compassion to him.

When asked about the incident during a press conference following the Bucs’ win over the New York Jets, Brady, 44, said, “That’s obviously a difficult situation.”

“I believe that everyone should do their part to assist him in the areas where he is most in need.”

He is adored by all.

We genuinely care about him.

We’d like to see him at his best, but it won’t be with our team.”

Brown, 33, appeared to be arguing with wide receiver Mike Evans on the sidelines during the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

He then removed his jersey, shoulder pads, and undershirt, some of which he tossed into the stands.

Prior to leaving the stadium, he ran across the field.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians announced his departure from the team following the game.

“He isn’t a Buc anymore,” says the narrator.

That’s all there is to it for now.

“Let’s talk about the guys who went out and won the game,” he said at the press conference.

In the middle of a game, Antonio Brown literally walked away from Tom Brady.

I wasn’t expecting such an outpouring of sympathy right away.

Who knows what AB is going through, but Brady deserves credit for showing such compassion and humanity in the moment pic.twitter.comjl3sL8sCqL

January 2, 2022, Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball)

Tom Brady Calls for Empathy After Antonio Brown Quits Mid-NFL Game: ‘We All Love Him’