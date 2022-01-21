‘We Are Overjoyed,’ Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have Said About Kids

Baby fever is a term used to describe the desire to have

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed their desire to have a child long before they became parents.

Chopra Jonas, 39, and the Jonas Brothers frontman, 29, started dating in May 2018 and were engaged two months later, according to Us Weekly.

“They want to marry as soon as possible,” a source said at the time, adding that they were eager to start a family.

Jonas married the Quantico alum in a three-day ceremony in December 2018 that blended their cultures and faiths.

In the same month, the singer revealed that he and Chopra Jonas were considering starting a family.

At the time, Jonas said on Spotify’s “The Rewind With Guy Raz” podcast, “I definitely want to be a father someday.”

“I believe that is a genuine dream.”

“I believe I’ve had to mature quickly.

“You can look at it two ways with that,” the “Sucker” singer continued.

“You could say it was unfair, or you could say it gave me some real perspective at a young age, and I’ve seen a lot of life at a young age, and I hope to be able to share that with my own child someday.”

Chopra Jonas revealed a year later that she and her husband wished to start a family as soon as possible.

In September 2019, the actress told Vogue India, “Buying a house and having a baby are on my to-do list.”

“Home to me is wherever I’m happy, as long as I’m surrounded by the people I care about.”

However, the Matrix actress admitted that she and Jonas had hectic schedules, making it difficult to find the right time to start a family.

In March 2020, Chopra Jonas told Tatlermagazine, “Right now, this year is really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on.”

“However, having a family is and has always been very important to me.”

In January 2022, the couple secretly welcomed their first child after four years of marriage.

The couple announced their pregnancy via Instagram at the time, saying, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“We respectfully request that you respect our privacy.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Everything Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have Said About Kids: ‘We Are Overjoyed’