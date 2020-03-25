“We are the law”: This is how Germany’s best TV thriller works

EIncidentally, it’s not so easy out there to be one of the good guys. So usually. It takes more than one and a half meters to stand at the till to be really good.

There is such a gray area. Uncomfortable area. Especially for people who should actually keep the law. In a sense, of course, the good guys have to be. Which is not that easy. Because gray area.

The story, which is discussed below, takes place in Bremen. That is – we have to risk the shitstorm now – a gray area per se.

also read

Two chipmunks do their job in Marcus Imboden’s film “We are the law”, which was awarded the German Crime Prize even before it was broadcast. They are called Maja Witt and Klaus Burck. Street police officers. Police officers in uniform.

People who rarely appear in German crime films because screenwriters are probably not interested in them because of their alleged lack of color. Which is similar to the average of the people in Germany and is quite a cheek. But only by the way.



Eating cherries is not good with her: Maja Witt (Julia Koschitz) Source: ZDF and Michael Ihle

Holger Karsten Schmidt, who wrote the screenplay for “We Are The Law”, has a penchant for the gray and horror of the province. And little bulls. Most of the time they are stuck in small beetles (which actually doesn’t bother them). For example in the Harz.

And then comes the overpowering evil. The village sheriff, all alone, the Wumme is his only friend, grows beyond himself. It pops. And evil is history. Holger Karsten Schmidt tells Western.

The streets, by the way, are often empty in Schmidt’s Finn-Zehender films, in the Harz series “Harter Brocken” (all things that you should definitely check out during your Corona vacation). As empty as if the quarantine had been imposed on German villages years ago.

also read

They thus reflect that impression of a post-infection extinction that actually occurs on Sunday afternoons across the country. And under this open sky Schmidt lets incredibly funny, evil chamber games take place.

“We are the law” is different. The sky over Bremen is closed and gray. Witt and Burck, who are closer than they are probably aware, take their service from a metropolitan area on patrol.

The streets are full. Full of petty criminals above all. Burck, who has a demented father at home, can no longer see the people whom they have scarcely stipulated because of drug-related offenses, for example.

also read TV star Hinnerk Schönemann

You are the good guys. But evil always wins. Burck wonders why and how long you still have to do this shit when you end up being “always the gangs”.

By the way, the ZDF sells “We Are The Law” as a crime comedy. Of course, none of this is really funny. Holger Karsten Schmidt’s books are always built close to melancholy. None has been as close to an identified depression as that of the “law”.

The drop that overflows the rather massive, firm burck lands on his cheek. Ahmed Issa is the name of the little crook who spits on him.



The origin of all evil in “We are the law”: Maja Witt (Julia Koschitz) and Klaus Burck (Aljoscha Stadelmann) when arrested Source: ZDF and Michael Ihle

Issa and his buddies have just wanted to see how a person burns and hold their lighters against the cardboard bed of a homeless person. Burck and Witt come over. The situation escalates. Ahmed Issa spits. Burck strikes. The nose breaks.

Unfortunately, the little crook (Rauand Taleb, the windy flyweight from “4Blocks”) is the youngest member of a large clan. The good cop and his bad colleague, whose lovely smile you shouldn’t trust, start bending the law until it is a noose that threatens to strangle her.

It is a lot of fun to watch them throw this noose over and over again in time for others, Issas and their allies in the LKA.

also read “Tatort Weimar” author

Julia Koschitz and Aljoscha Stadelmann would not throw the noose, although the “law” would only be half the melancholic main fun. They already know each other from “Harten Brocken”, where Stadelmann gives the Harz Sheriff Koops.

Then they came closer and almost killed themselves. Now Burck and Witt would like to get closer to each other, but have so much to do with coming out of the Issa box alive that it won’t work. You could watch the dangerous minimalist and the heartwarming, self-ironic colossus for hours.

There is a shootout in a Bremen Bahnhofsviertel saloon. There is a festival of improper speech. At some point, no one says what is really true. The only one who does it – in court too – is convicted of making false statements. Then that’s funny.

The shit always starts over

At the end of this excursion through the moral gray area of ​​the actual present shining out there, it can be revealed, the sun. The sky is blue. And open. This day, says Burck, should never end. But he will. And the shit starts all over again.

And if they didn’t die, the chipmunks, they’re still arresting crooks in the station district of Bremen. We do not want to know that – big request to everyone involved, who has to make a series out of every quota success.