We Aren’t Deserving: Queen Elizabeth II’s Fabulous Fashion Through the Years

We’re Not Worthy: Queen Elizabeth II’s Fabulous Style Through the Years

As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to mark her Platinum Jubilee, we take a look back at her royal looks dating back to 1944.

Fashion trends come and go, but Queen Elizabeth II’s sense of style never goes out of style.

On February 8, Her Majesty will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

She has served the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth for 70 years.

While Buckingham Palace has already teased the festivities to come, we’re paying tribute to the Queen by charting her transformation into a fashion icon.

Elizabeth—or little princess Lilibet, as her father affectionately called her at the time—was drawn to garments with cinched waists and flowing hemlines, à la Scarlett O’Hara in Gone With the Wind, in the early 1940s.

When she ascended to the throne at the age of 25, she quickly ditched any skin-baring ensembles in favor of more regal ensembles, and it was then that she began to develop her unmistakable signature style.

Relive all of Queen Elizabeth II’s royal looks through the years in the gallery below.

On the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, the then-18-year-old Princess wore a floral frock to present a trophy cup treat.

Before boarding a Royal Navy plane bound for South Africa, Princess Elizabeth donned a stylish double-breasted coat.

Princess Elizabeth wore a stunning gown on Nov.

On this day in 1947, she married the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey.

In a sweeping Norman Hartnell gown, the Princess married Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Long sleeves, embroidered white satin, and a fit-and-flare silhouette characterized the dress.

Princess Elizabeth used ration coupons to purchase the fabric for her dress because England was still rationing clothing in 1947.

To the Official Postal Address of Apsley House in London, the Princess wore an embellished gown and a fur stole.

Princess Elizabeth wore a skirt suit, fascinator, and ankle-strap pumps to the Derby at Epsom with her father King George VI.

Princess Diana wore a trim skirt suit, hat, and white gloves to the International Wool Secretariat Exhibition in London.

In a two-tone gown and matching gloves, Queen Elizabeth attended a Royal film screening at Leicester Square in London.

On June 2, 1953, during her Coronation ceremony at Westminster, Queen Elizabeth II posed in full royal regalia (including the scepter).

