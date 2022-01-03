‘We Bit off More Than We Could Chew,’ say the writers of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ hinting that Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst were in the original script.

During their trip to the theaters to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans were a little freaked out.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, on the other hand, almost had even more memorable scenes.

The original script brought back even more characters from the first two Spider-Man film franchises, including Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst, according to the film’s writers.

[Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home.]]

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were rumored to be reprising their roles as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home for months.

And for months, Maguire, Garfield, Tom Holland, and a slew of other cast members and crew members denied the report.

However, when the MCU film premiered in December, the truth was revealed.

Maguire and Garfield’s characters appeared on Earth-616 after Peter (Holland’s character) and Doctor Strange messed up a spell and tore open the multiverse.

After that, the three Peters banded together to aid their infamous foes and repair the multiverse.

Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, the screenwriters for Spider-Man: No Way Home, spoke with Variety about the film’s lofty goals.

Sommers said, “We were so excited about these different surprises.”

“And then, all of a sudden, it appears that everyone had decided [Andrew and Tobey would return], so maybe some of these surprises wouldn’t be so unexpected.”

That was alarming, but the sheer amount of speculation and interest was thrilling.

That gave me a lot of motivation to keep going and give [fans]something to enjoy.”

Maguire and Garfield’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked, which is unfortunate.

Regardless, their involvement in the film will be talked about for a long time by moviegoers.

And, without a doubt, the scenes between all three Peters will go down in cinematic history as some of the most iconic.

Sommers and McKenna said in the Variety interview that they weren’t sure which previous Spider-Man actors they could get for Spider-Man: No Way Home at first.

As a result, they incorporated them all into the story.

Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst, who played Peter Parker’s love interests in the previous films, are likely among these actors.

McKenna revealed, “Let’s write the kitchen sink script, and we’ll just act like we’re going to get everything we wish for.”

“And, as Peter had wished, it became…

