We Calculated the Divorce Rate for Every Real Housewives Show and the Results Will Blow Your Mind

For a franchise called The Real Housewives, it sure is getting harder and harder to find a star who you can actually refer to as, you know, a wife. When we first calculated these numbers back in 2014, when The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer dropped a bomb on Twitter, announcing her decision to leave Mario, it was already startling to note that the franchise had an overall divorce rate of 33.9 percent.

And that was before Real Housewife of Atlanta Phaedra Parks split from her newly imprisoned husband Apollo Nida. And Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid called it quits with David Foster. And fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey announced her separation from Peter Thomas after a rocky six year marriage that ended as dramatically as it began back when Bailey first joined the Bravo series. (Remember her mother and sister conspiring to hide the marriage license from her on the day of her wedding? Savage.) And Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino split after only seven months of marriage. And Teresa Giudice pulled the plug on her marriage to Joe Giudice once he got out of prison and left the States. And Kenya Moore announced her split from Marc Daly, husband since 2017, while filming the current season of RHOA in 2019. And—well, you get the picture.

With all these splits in mind, and the latter two playing out in spectacularly dramatic fashion on television as we speak, we knew it was time to take a look at how the divorce rates have changed for each show—and for the franchise as a whole. As always, our guidelines have remained the same: Ladies who were divorced prior to joining the show were not counted, but any marriages and divorces (or divorce filings) that came during their time on The Real Housewives or after they left the franchise were included. Also included were separations (see: Dina Manzo).

The Real Housewives Of Orange County (Note: both of Tamra Barney’s marriages were included.)

Divorced: Vicki Gunvalson, Lynne Curtin, Jeana Keough, Kelly Dodd, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Lizzie Rovsek, Gina Kirschenheiter

Still Together: Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Tanous, Alexis Bellino, Tammy Knickerbocker (husband died), Kimberly Bryant, Lauri Waring, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Barney, Peggy Sulahian, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Not Married: Gretchen Rossi, Quinn Fry, Jo De La Rosa

Divorce Rate: 45 percent

The Real Housewives of New York City (Note: both of Luann de Lesseps’ marriages were included.)

Divorced: Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, LuAnn de Lesseps, Jules Wainstein

Together: Jill Zarin, Aviva Drescher, Heather Thomson, Kristen Taekman, Alex McCord

Not Married: Sonja Morgan, Cindy Barshop, Carole Radziwill, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer

Divorce Rate: 50 percent

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (Note: both of Camille Grammer’s marriages were included.)

Divorced: Adrienne Maloof, Taylor Armstrong, Yolanda Hadid, Carlton Gebbia

Together: Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Joyce Giraurd de Ohoven, Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Kathryn Edwards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards, Camille Grammer

Not Married: Brandi Glanville, Kim Richards

Divorce Rate: 31.25 percent

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta (Note: NeNe Leakes’ divorce and remarriage to Gregg Leakes counted as two marriages.)

Divorced: Porsha Williams, DeShawn Snow, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Lisa Wu, Kenya Moore

Together: Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Kim Fields, Eva Marcille, Shamari DeVoe

Not Married: Sheree Whitfield, Claudia Jordan

Divorce Rate: 53.8 percent

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Divorced: Dina Manzo, Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub

Together: Melissa Gorga, Caroline Manzo, Kathy Wakile, Teresa Aprea, Amber Marchese, Jacqueline Laurita, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider

Not Married: Nicole Napolitano, Dolores Catania

Divorce Rate: 23.1 percent

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Divorced: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Together: Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard

Not Married: Gizelle Bryant, Katie Rost, Robyn Dixon

Divorce Rate: 20 percent

The Real Housewives of Dallas

Together: Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Wescott, LeeAnne Locken, Kary Brittingham

Divorce Rate: Zero percent

The Real Housewives Of Miami

Divorced: Marysol Patton, Joanna Krupa, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria

Together: Adriana de Maura, Lisa Hotchstein, Lea Black

Not Married: Karent Sierra, Ana Quincoces, Cristy Rice

Divorce Rate: 57.1 percent

The Real Housewives Of D.c.

Divorced: Mary Schmidt Amons, Michaele Salahi, Catherine Ommanney, Stacie Scott Turner

Not Married: Lynda Erkiletian

Divorce Rate: 100 percent

And finally, because we know you’re all very curious, The Real Housewives franchise’s overall divorce rate now stands at 43.2 percent.

