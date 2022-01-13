We Can’t Believe These Sorel Boots Are 25% Off!

We Can’t Believe These Sorel Waterproof Boots Are 25% Off!

Content that has been sponsored.

Us Weekly is compensated for this article as well as purchases made when you click on one of the links below and make a purchase.

There’s a reason why fall footwear appears to be more fashionable than winter footwear.

We can’t wear suede over-the-knee boots in the snow (trust us, we tried).

As a result, we trade our autumn ankle booties for warm winter boots, sacrificing style for warmth.

We’d rather not walk to happy hour in our clunky boots, even though our toes are nice and toasty in our snowshoes.

If only we could find a stylish pair of waterproof boots to keep us dry.

Give your winter boots a makeover by opting for a leather look.

These opulent lace-up shoes have the stylish look of a fashion boot with the added utility of a winter boot.

These Sorel boots are not only waterproof, but they’re also 25% off at Zappos.

Your lucky day has arrived!

At Zappos, you can get the Sorel Lennox Lace Waterproof Boot for only (dollar)139 (originally (dollar)185).

All of our boxes are checked when it comes to the Sorel Lennox Lace Waterproof Boots.

Is it watertight?

Sure, it’s cozy.

Check. Attractive?

This top-rated winter boot is made of real leather and features a lace-up closure and a pull tab for ease and efficiency.

Comfort comes from the soft lining and memory footbed, while support comes from the EVA midsole and traction comes from the molded rubber outsole.

These boots also have an inch of heel height, which is perfect if you want to up your winter shoe game.

The classic black is our favorite, but the other four color options are equally as appealing.

“These boots are by far my favorite pair of boots I have,” says one customer.

“They are extremely comfortable,” one customer exclaimed.

“High-quality, long-lasting, and fashionable.

“This is my new go-to boot! The material is good quality and soft, but the shoe is so well constructed that it gives amazing support,” another customer raved.

“It’s all leather, and the laces are strong,” says the designer.

