We Can’t Stop Rooting for Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak at the 2020 Oscars

We have to confess: We just can’t get enough of Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak.

Yes, we know these exes are great pals and just friends. But at Sunday night’s 2020 Oscars, pop culture fans couldn’t help but keep their eyes on this fun dynamic duo as they enjoyed the live award show.

As Mindy did interviews and posed on the red carpet solo, we’re told BJ was close behind watching his close friend shine. And in true red carpet fashion, the pair couldn’t completely avoid photographers as they posed for shots before heading inside the Dolby Theatre.

Just last year, the duo attended Vanity Fair‘s Oscars After-party together. In fact, they walked the red carpet side by side and demonstrated true friendship goals.

“I will freely admit: My relationship with BJ Novak is weird as hell,” The Mindy Project star once told InStyle in 2015. “He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status.”

Regardless of their status, Mindy looked fabulous Sunday night in a look styled by Jessica Mulroney.

In addition to her bright Dolce & Gabbana dress, the actress wore Chopard jewelry that required security.

“I cannot lose this necklace. The diamonds, right?” she shared on Live From the Red Carpet with E! News’ Ryan Seacrest. “I have to make sure I don’t lose these, I don’t trip, I don’t flub any names. I will tell you this, there is a man here, a security guard to make sure that nothing happens to this.”

As for her glam, Mindy worked with longtime hairstylist Marc Mena and makeup artist Janice Kinjo to perfect a look worth celebrating.

Perhaps the award show was only the beginning for this terrific twosome.

The pair decided to travel to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills after the show where they walked the red carpet together. Mindy changed into a purple Reem Acra dress for the star-studded event.

Safe to say tonight is going to be an unforgettable night.