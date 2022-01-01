We Can’t Wait to Watch These 8 Period Dramas on TV in 2022

We Can’t Wait to See These 8 Period Dramas on TV in 2022

New year, new television series.

And 2022 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for fans of costume, historical, and period dramas.

There’s no shortage of exciting stuff coming to TV screens this year, from the second season of Bridgerton to a new show from the creator of Downton Abbey.

In 2022, keep an eye out for the following eight period drama and historical television shows:

Mamie Till-Mobley, Emmett Till’s mother, was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman, according to ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement.

Till-Mobley became a prominent activist in the fight for racial justice after his assassination became a rallying point for the civil rights movement.

Adrienne Warren portrays her in the new series, and Cedric Joe portrays her son.

The first episode of Women of the Movement will air on January 14th.

The second Downton Abbey film will be released in March 2022, but fans can enjoy The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ new HBO series, until then.

It is set in the late 1800s and centers on a conflict between snobbish, old-money New Yorkers and the nouveau riche who are upending the city’s established social order.

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Denée Benton, and Louisa Jacobson are among the ensemble cast’s members.

In January, The Gilded Age will premiere.

When The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) enters the swinging 1960s, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is thrust into the swinging ’60s.

Season 4 of Maisel will premiere in February.

18 is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Midge finds a new job in the new season that gives her complete creative freedom.

Her dedication to the craft of comedy, however, causes a schism between her and her friends and family.

Vikings: Valhalla is a spinoff of the popular Vikings series for those who prefer grittier period dramas.

The Netflix series follows the heroic adventures of three famous Vikings: legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) 100 years after the events of the previous show.

Valhalla is due out in February.

25 is available on Netflix.

The sixth season of the steamy romance series Droughtlander premieres on Starz on March 6, bringing the series to a close.

The brand new…

