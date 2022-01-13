We compared meat equivalents to vegan fast food from Burger King to McDonald’s and KFC – the results may convert you.

We compare vegan fast food to meat equivalents at Burger King, McDonald’s, and KFC – the results may convert you.

After all, vegan food isn’t always the healthiest option.

This week, Burger King introduced vegan nuggets, a Veganuary treat.

However, while plant-based food has been shown to improve sex and cardiac health and is often lower in fat, it can also contain more sugar and salt, which can raise blood pressure.

“Read the fine print,” says nutritionist Amanda Ursell, who gives Lynsey Hope her verdict on fast food vs. vegan alternatives.

Although the McPlant has a little more sugar, it wins because it has 5g less fat.

It’s also a tad less salty and has a higher fiber content.

You save 79 calories if you’re watching your weight.

When compared to the vegan option, eating the meat feast saves you nearly 100 calories, nearly 7 grams of fat, and 0.2 grams of salt, making it a clear nutritional winner and demonstrating that vegan is not always the healthiest option.

Although it’s a close call, the Fillet Burger has 0.84 grams less salt.

Although it may not appear to be much, the meat burger contains nearly a third of the recommended 6g maximum daily salt intake for adults, while the vegan alternative contains nearly half.

A 19-calorie difference isn’t much, and the vegan roll has a little more salt – but it wins because it’s lower in fat and slightly higher in protein, with 11 grams versus 9.4 grams for the meat option.

Due to the slightly lower fat and salt content, the pack of six vegan bites edges out the pack of six meat bites.

However, you’ll get a lot less protein.

Make up for it with a soya milk drink, baked beans, peas, tofu, nuts, or seeds later in the day.

Although the vegan burger has 0.5g more salt, it has 87 fewer calories and 8.8g less fat.

While no figures for fiber are provided, the vegan version is likely to be higher in this nutrient, which is beneficial to gut health.

Both of these meals are high in calories and salt, so neither of them is particularly healthy.

However, the vegan pizza comes out on top by a hair because it saves you 156 calories and 13.2 grams of fat.

In terms of calories, they’re nearly identical, with the vegan option being slightly less fattening.

However, the meat one comes out on top due to its lower salt content.

Depending on the type of cheese used, it may also contain more calcium for bone building than the vegan bite.