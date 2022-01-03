We Did It: Ricki Lake Marries Fiance Ross Burningham Nearly One Year After Engagement:

Ricki Lake married Ross Burningham, her fiancé, nearly a year after the lawyer proposed on one knee.

“We did it! 1222,” the actress, 53, captioned a photo from their outdoor wedding ceremony on Monday, January 3.

“Ross and I exchanged our vows!”

In the social media post, the bride wore an orange gown and a flower crown while standing on a stool to cheer with the groom, 54.

The Hairspray actress also posted a picture of herself at the altar, reading vows.

Burningham proposed to Lake 11 months prior to their wedding.

In February 2021, the former Ricki Lake host captioned an Instagram selfie, “Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged!”

“My name is Ross.”

My person is him.

He’s fantastic.

I adore him and am grateful for the opportunity to love and be loved by such a wonderful person.

The next chapter will undoubtedly be exciting.

(hashtag)lifeisbeautiful (hashtag)ibelieveinlove (hashtag)thisis52 (hashtag)selflove (hashtag)nofilter (hashtag)justhappy.”

The Daytime Emmy winner previously sparked marriage rumors by posting a selfie in a white headpiece in August 2021.

Lake captioned the social media post, “This life is but a dream.”

“Just so you know, I didn’t get married.”

I’m not planning on wearing this headpiece when I marry in 2022.

I only went to a lovely outdoor white costume party for a dear friend’s 40th birthday.”

From 1994 to 2004, the Masked Singeralum was married to illustrator Rob Sussman, and then from 2012 to 2015, to designer Christian Evans.

Milo, 24, and Owen, 20, are Lake’s sons from her marriage to Sussman, 56.

In 2012, TheX Factoralum told Celebuzz that she has two children.

“The fantasy of making a baby and all that when you fall in love is definitely appealing,” she told the outlet at the time.

“However, I adore this stage of my life, when my children are 15 and almost 11 years old.”

It’s wonderful to have the freedom to go away and have a fun time with your husband while also raising your children.”

Lake posted a throwback photo of Milo and Owens calling while celebrating Mother’s Day last year.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Ricki Lake Marries Fiance Ross Burningham Nearly 1 Year After Engagement: We Did It’