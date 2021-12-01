“We Don’t Always Agree,” Sandra Bullock says about coparenting with Bryan Randall.

Bryan Randall gets an update from Sandra Bullock on coparenting: “We Don’t Always Agree”

Sandra Bullock extolled her partner Bryan Randall’s parenting abilities in a rare parenting interview.

Bullock gushed during the Tuesday, November 30, episode of Red Table Talk that the photographer, 55, has been “very patient” and “a saint” with the 57-year-old actress’ two children, Louis, 11, and Laila, 8.

“He has evolved on a level that is not human,” the Oscar winner said, adding that “no way,” the West Virginia native was involved in the adoption process.

“I was the one who got Louis first.

“Then when I met him, we hadn’t been together long, and I said, ‘Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds… because I’m bringing a child home when I return from Toronto,'” the Proposal star explained.

“He was overjoyed, but he was also terrified.

I’m a bulldozer, by the way.

“Here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but was the right human being to help me.”

Coparenting with the former model can be “difficult” because she wants to “do everything [her]self” at times, according to the Golden Globe winner.

Bullock told hosts Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “He’s the example that I would want my children to follow.”

“I have a Christian partner, and we have two different perspectives on things.”

He and I don’t always agree, and I don’t always agree with him.

Even when I disagree with him, he serves as an example.

… We’re saying it in a different way, but we’re talking about the same thing.”

In 2015, five years after splitting from ex-husband Jesse James, the Blind Side star began dating Randall.

Bullock and Randall have a daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship, and Louis and Laila were adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

“I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother,” Bullock said on Tuesday, describing their family dynamic as “the best thing ever.”

I don’t need to be reminded to be present all of the time.

I don’t need to be told that a good man will help me weather the storm.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2020 that there would be.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Sandra Bullock Updates Bryan Randall on Coparenting: “We Don’t Always Agree”