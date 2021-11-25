We Found 17 Black Friday Holiday Deals at Target and More

The holiday season is officially in full swing now that Thanksgiving has passed, which means we can finally blast “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and binge all of our favorite holiday movies — not that we needed an excuse.

Our first order of business is to deck out our homes for the holiday, and we’ve compiled a list of must-haves from Target and other popular retailers.

This is an excellent time to shop because Black Friday deals are incredible, so take advantage of them before they sell out!

Article last updated at 12:03 p.m. on November 25, 2021. Please note that all deals, product information, and pricing are current at the time of update but are subject to change.

This Gift Wrapping Set Includes Everything You Need

This set includes everything you’ll need to wrap your holiday gifts!

Target has the Wondershop Red and Gold Gift Wrap Pack for only (dollar)10!

This Christmas tree is extremely slim.

This slim Christmas tree is the ideal size for cramped quarters.

Target has the Wondershop 7.5ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree (originally $$225) on sale for only $$156!

This sheet set is reversible.

For a different look, switch between the two sides of this bedding set!

At Target, you can get the Great Bay Home Reversible Christmas Stripes 3-Piece Quilt Set (originally (dollar)50) for only (dollar)35!

This Cute Doormat

This doormat is a simple way to celebrate the season, even if you aren’t the most festive person.

At Target, you can get the Farmhouse Living Snowman Baby It’s Cold Outside Doormat for just (dollar)27!

This Pre-Lit Garland is a great way to start your holiday season.

This type of garlands can transform your home into a full-fledged winter wonderland!

At Target, you can get the Northlight 9′ x 12′ Pre-Lit Buffalo Fir Artificial Christmas Garland (originally $70) for only $65!

This Cozy Blanket is a great way to keep warm in the winter.

Add some festive flair to your couch or bedspread by draping this blanket over it.

At Target, you can get the Kate Aurora Ultra Plush Merry Christmas Plaid Fleece Throw Blanket for just (dollar)22!

This Light-Up Throw Pillow is a great way to add some fun to your home.

We just can’t get enough of this adorable snowman pillow!

Take a trip to the lake.

