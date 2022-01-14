We gave our son a unique name, but he doesn’t respond to it because he believes he’s known by a different name.

EVEN THOUGH WE DEBATED OUR CHILDREN’S NAMES FOR MONTHS, WE USED EVERYTHING OTHER THAN THEIR REAL NAME THE MOMENT THEY ARRIVED.

We’re surprised our kids ever learned their real names after we called them “snuggle muffin” for the first two years of their lives.

However, one mother is now urging other parents to think twice about using their phones in front of their children.

Sarah-Jane filmed her partner chilling out on the sofa with their baby boy Logan in a viral TikTok video that has racked up over 507,000 views.

“Today I discovered something very disturbing… he doesn’t even know his name,” her husband joked.

The parents took turns calling Logan’s name in an attempt to get his attention, but he was uninterested.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

He was suddenly all ears when they mentioned their Amazon Alexa.

Logan’s mother, who was seated next to them on the settee, said the name Alexa, prompting her baby to turn to her with anticipation.

“THAT’S what he thinks his name is,” Sarah’s husband said, giggling.

Logan’s father went on to say, “He looks you in the eye when he says his OTHER name.”

“Too late for a name change…” the mum captioned the video.

But it turns out that Logan’s parents aren’t the only ones who are dealing with similar issues.

“My 3-year-old went to nursery the other day, and they asked him about mummy’s friends,” one mother commented in the comments.

“‘Alexa, she’s the only one at home who listens to mummy,’ he said.

“I think this is proof that his parents have a bit of an Alexa addiction,” another added.

“I’m sure you can just tippex the birth certificate,” another joked.

For more parenting stories, check out this mother’s perfect baby name, but internet trolls say her son will be bullied for the rest of his life – but it doesn’t mean what they think.

And this young mother revealed that she gets ‘dirty’ looks all the time for not dressing up, but it’s a different story when she does.

People can’t believe this mother’s son was potty trained at six months, but she claims it’s simple if you put in the effort.