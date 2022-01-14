‘We got serious, fast,’ Yard Act says of their debut album The Overload and making the BBC Sound of 2022 longlist.

‘We got serious, fast,’ Yard Act says of their debut album The Overload and their inclusion on the BBC Sound of 2022 shortlist.

James Smith explains how his band went from four lads squabbling to one of the year’s biggest acts, and why he’s already moved on from writing political music.

There’s been a lot to be frustrated about in recent years, so it’s no surprise that angsty, angular guitar music has made a strong comeback.

Shame’s first album, Songs of Praise and Idles’ Joy as an Act of Resistance, was released in 2018, and it paved the way for artists like Goat Girl, Fontaines DC, and The Murder Capital.

It is music that appears to soundtrack a push back against Brexit, political corruption, and social media fatigue. It is raw, rowdy, and driven by a sense of community.

Yard Act is the latest act to join the fight, as one of only two bands to make the BBC Sound of 2022 longlist.

They were formed just over two years ago.

“It was just meant to be an excuse to record some lo-fi indie songs and have a few pints in between day jobs,” says frontman James Smith (below, second from right).

He’d been in bands for most of his life, and he recalls his first cover gig at the age of 14 in a local pub.

Yard Act’s other members share a similar musical background and met through their involvement in various bands in Leeds’ thriving music scene.

Smith intended to do more of the same when he began playing with bassist Ryan Needham in September 2019.

“I just assumed that no one would like the music I made,” Smith explains.

“I was happy with that, but I wasn’t going to stop.”

Yard Act quickly outgrew those ambitions, becoming a four-piece with Smith and Needham joined by drummer Jay Russell and guitarist Sam Shipstone.

“It was just a little bit of fun until ‘Fixer Upper,'” Smith says of their bouncy disco romp, which will be released in July 2020.

“Then things got serious, and we got serious fast.”

We knew we had a chance, and we didn’t want to blow it.”

The guitar-driven anthem quickly became a Radio One and BBC 6 Music staple, and the menacing title track from their debut was included on the soundtrack to Fifa 2022, the year’s best-selling video game.

