‘We Have No Idea What the Guy’s Gonna Do,’ Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio said of working with this megastar.

Working With This Megastar, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio Were Like ‘Deer In the Headlights’ — ‘We Have No Idea What the Guy’s Gonna Do’

In Martin Scorsese’s crime drama The Departed, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio were part of a star-studded cast.

The Oscar winners weren’t even the most well-known characters in the film; that honor goes to Jack Nicholson.

Nicholson, according to Damon, was so unpredictable that he and DiCaprio felt like “deer in the headlights” while working with the megastar.

In a famous scene from The Departed, DiCaprio’s Billy Costigan and Nicholson’s mob boss Frank Costello converse about a “gnawing, teething f***ing rat,” DiCaprio looks genuinely surprised.

And there’s a reason for that.

Richard Schnickel’s book Conversations With Scorsese revealed that Nicholson decided to make the scene “more intense” without his knowledge.

“The first thing Jack did was sniff the glass and say, ‘I smell a rat,’…and then he pulled a gun on him,” Scorsese said.

“He didn’t tell me he was carrying a weapon.”

It was fantastic…we cut a lot, but Leo’s reaction is in real time…I still get chills…it feels so real to me.”

When it came to The Departed, Damon admits that he and DiCaprio struggled to keep up with the legendary actor.

According to Closer Weekly, Damon claims that Nicholson was so unpredictable that he and DiCaprio couldn’t always figure out how to react to him in a scene.

“A lot of those scenes with him, Leo and I are like deer in the headlights because we have no idea what this guy is going to do,” Damon explained.

When the film cuts to one of Costello’s murders, Nicholson’s Costello is lecturing Damon’s Colin Sullivan in an early scene in The Departed.

Costello is seen shooting a woman from behind on a beach.

“She fell funny,” Costello tells his partner, played by Ray Winstone.

Without a doubt, the line was twisted.

However, Damon claims that Nicholson’s rewrite rendered him speechless.

The scene was one-eighth of a page long, and it simply said “Costello executes a man kneeling in the marsh,” he explained on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

Damon explained, “That was all it said.”

“Jack was ecstatic and told me, ‘Wait until you hear what I did.’ He said, ‘Well, it was an eighth of a page,’ and he said, ‘I’ve seen that before, so what I did was…’

