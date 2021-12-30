We Have No Words for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Who Have Just Became Tattoo Twins.

We Have No Words for Kourtney Kardashian’s Tattoo Twins With Travis Barker.

New year, new shoes, new tattoos?

On December, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker shared a series of Polaroid photos.

Travis added a little extra detail with a fun filter, courtesy of influencer Cheyenne Randall, while the Poosh founder was showing off a slinky black cutout dress and silver grills.

Cheyenne, who goes by the handle @indiangiver, captioned, “This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik.”

Kourtney matched Travis’ tattoos with a fake butterfly tattoo on her chest and long rose sleeves.

We had to do a double-take when we saw this photo!

Travis, the drummer for Blink-182, recently expressed his love of tattoos on Instagram in response to a critic.

“When I get older, I’m probably going to hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome,” Travis replied on Instagram in December.

“What are you going to do when you’re just another old person?”

Kourtney is also getting some style advice from her sister Kim Kardashian, who gifted her a pair of black skull-studded stilettos.

Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram Stories, “LOL I come home to these in my closet from @kimkardashian.”

The sky-high shoes feature a killer heel and a platform with a matching black skull and crossbones design.

Kourtney appears to be ready for a fresh new look in the New Year, just in time for her wedding!

Meanwhile, take a look at how Kourtney and Travis are blending their families (and fashion senses) in the video below.

Alabama’s 16th birthday is celebrated on December 16th.

Kourtney and Travis surprised her on her 24th birthday with balloons spelling out BAMA 16.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!” wrote her father in the caption.

Travis was seen in a TikTok video with Kourtney and Penelope, which was shared on the mother and daughter’s account.

“So happy for you guys,” Travis’s daughter Alabama captioned a photo of Blink-182 drummer Travis and Kourtney celebrating their engagement.

“I adore you both!” says the narrator.

Landon Barker, Travis’ 17-year-old son, joined his father and Kourtney at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California for some Halloween festivities.

Kourtney went to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights with her 11-year-old son Mason Disick in search of more spooky scenes.

