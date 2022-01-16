‘We Loved Each Other So Damn Much,’ Kelly Rizzo writes in a moving tribute to Bob Saget.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, is paying tribute to her late husband with an emotional tribute following his untimely death.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday of them cuddled up next to each other, posing for a selfie.

After Saget’s death in January, Rizzo admitted in a lengthy caption that she’s still trying to find perspective.

In Orlando, the number is nine.

Rizzo began the post by writing, “My sweet husband.”

“I’m trying, really trying, not to think I was robbed of time after much reflection this week.”

Instead, reflect on how fortunate I was to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH and to have been a part of his life for the past six years.

We had that time to make each other the happiest people we’d ever known and forever change each other’s lives.

“I’m the one who has to love and cherish him,” she continued.

“He is deserving of every ounce of affection.

It’s all in there.

That’s how incredible Bob was.

He was the definition of love.

You knew he loved you if you were in his life.

He never failed to mention it to you.”

“Most importantly,” added Rizzo.

There are no regrets on my part.

We were infatuated with each other and told each other 500 times a day.

Frequently.

I knew he loved me until the very last second, and he knew it as well.

That means so much to me.

That is not understood by all.”

The couple met through social media in 2015 and dated for a few years before marrying in Santa Monica, California in October 2018.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65 years old.

Rizzo said she’s “shattered” and “in disbelief” after learning of his death in a statement to ET.

“I give it my all.

In a statement, Rizzo stated, “Bob was my absolute everything.”

“I’m completely shattered and speechless.

“The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me.”

Since then, she hasn’t posted on social media.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Kelly Rizzo Pens Moving Tribute to Bob Saget: ‘We Loved Each Other So Damn Much’