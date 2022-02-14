We named our new baby after a truck because some cruel trolls said we shouldn’t be allowed to have children, but we think it’s cute.

AFTER revealing their baby’s name in a reveal video, a couple was viciously trolled.

Erin Elizabeth, a TikTok user, revealed that she and her husband have named their newborn son ‘Van.’

Erin could be seen on her @wink_and_a_twirl account writing the initials on balloons before rearranging them to spell Van.

“We can’t wait to meet you Van Douglas,” she said.

Despite the fact that her video was viewed by 15,000 people, many people were quick to respond in the comments.

“Van like the shoe?” one person asked, while another responded, “Like the car.”

“Minivan,” wrote another.

“When people confuse it with Dan,” a third person said, “my fiancé always says ‘not a truck, but a Van.”

“Uh ppl shouldn’t have kids if you can’t have an actual name,” one troll cruelly added.

Many people praised the name, with one person writing, “Congratulations! Such a sweet name.”

“Such a sweet name, I love it!” exclaimed another.

Meanwhile, the year’s most popular baby names have been revealed, and traditional names are no longer in style.

A mother chose a “perfect baby name,” but trolls claim it sounds like a dried fruit.

In other parenting news, we revealed the most popular baby names by region – and one of them is popular both north and south.