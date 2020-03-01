We need to talk

I am not going to discover the formula of Coca-Cola in this article, not even, unfortunately, the cure for the coronavirus, of what I write today is probably as old as the world and yet, surprisingly, it is of those reflections that , even if you make them millions of times high and make them people much wiser than me, they never filter the social asphalt and slip again and again to the sink. There it goes, probably this writing.

We have always imagined black hands that caress cats in glazed offices deciding what people have to talk about, and when I say people I say, I say people at the tabletop bar of the day, the uncomfortable elevator rides, the most You are still uncomfortable waiting to look at a wall while your male body and that of your co-worker finish urinating.

To be up to date. Conversations scheduled, inherited, alien and yet made ours, which seem almost mandatory if you want to show that you are up to date, that you know what to talk about, what to talk about if you do not want to look like an alien on the planet in the Everyone talks about the same.

I do not forget that scene of Dawn that is not little where the necessary Cuerda made Luis Ciges and his son Resines come to a house at night and called to ask for accommodation using the following phrase: «What did I want to talk about Dostoyevsky» to what the owner of the house replied: “Ah well, delighted, right now under.”

Social integration. And, of course, that is funny because nobody gets anyone with that topic, you talk about what is being talked about that day, be it Catalonia, the new Netflix series, the one that must have been seen for society to integrate you, the controversial play of the most recent century match of those that have been played in this century, the parental pin or the character of the last reality that has scratched a few minutes of fame at the stroke of a mouth.

Before, it was the television and radio stations that marked the issues that were treatable with others and those that were not. He left one of his houses in the morning, like a boy on his way to school, with his homework book filled with them for that day. Now social networks are added. One looks in the morning at his list of trending topics and chooses what will be the topic that he will have during breakfast to talk with his tortilla skewer companions and make it clear that he is up to date.

Do not insist on DOSTOYeski. It is fascinating how, in the few years that we have been in the cyber social network, that list of trending topics has gone from being the list of issues that people talk to being the list of topics that are good to talk about. Because conversations, such as fashion in dress, have become trends, despising all those garments that, even though we like them, we do not put ourselves in for what they integrate us with, they approve us and, if we are skilled in combining, they admire us.

We talk about what we have to talk about, what we should talk about, we react like a retriever to a squirrel before the new flash that we face before and disregarding conversations that would probably be more comfortable, comfortable and of our size. And surely this is going to be a lifetime, get rid of it, it is comedy, society will not accommodate you if you are still determined to come and tell them about Dostoevsky. .