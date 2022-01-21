We now have our own brand and studio after I quit my job at six months pregnant with (dollar)278 in my account.

We now have our own brand and studio after I quit my job at six months pregnant with (dollar)278 in my bank account.

A MUM has revealed how she left her job at six months pregnant with only (dollar)278 in her bank account and now owns a brand and studio.

The mother now runs a baby clothing company with her partner, specializing in neutral tones.

The Neutral Babe is a company that stocks ethically made baby clothes and releases them in small batches.

“At six months pregnant, we quit our jobs with (dollar)278 in our account to start a business for our family…” the mother said in a recent video.

She went on to show clips of her and her husband packing orders, staging clothes, and working in their studio.

The video has received over 28,000 views, and many commenters have praised the family’s bravery.

“You have a lot of guts.

The neutral colors are very appealing to me.

“And the designs are lovely,” one enthused commenter added.

“Love these,” said a second.

Also, congrats on taking a chance and coming out on top.”

A third wrote, “Just ordered something for my nephew, happy to support.”

The company’s neutral-only designs have been criticized by some commenters.

“Y’all kids aren’t going to know their colors,” one viewer wrote.

‘What is your favorite color?’ ‘Beige,’ says the child.

They enjoy the glitter, the characters, and the good times.”

One person commented, “The neutral colors remind me of baby jail.”

Others, on the other hand, are enamored with the muted palette.

One encouraging viewer wrote, “The more neutral the better! It’ll make it easier for my babies to share clothes!”

