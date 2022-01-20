We purchased six returns pallets, each of which cost £18 and contained £10k in merchandise; we’re currently receiving baby supplies and toys.

A COUPLE who purchased six returns pallets has revealed how they were able to bag over £10,000 worth of goods for only £18.

Ana and Dan are seasoned eBay sellers who bought the pallets with the intention of reselling them.

The couple revealed their haul on their YouTube channel The Baytraders, revealing that they had gotten two Amazon returns pallets, two lost property pallets, and two liquidation pallets.

The £24 liquidation pallet was crammed with bathroom supplies from a former homeware store, some of which were quite valuable.

“The shower trays alone are worth a couple of hundred quid,” Dan says.

“One of those shower trays is going to cover everything.”

The couple then go through their £87 Amazon returns pallett, which is stuffed with baby supplies and children’s toys.

Ana unpacked dozens of £11.99 board games, a £30 booster seat, and dozens of boxes of children’s craft supplies and baby weaning tools.

The cheapest pallet was £18 and was stuffed with electrical goods from a bankrupt store.

Despite the fact that it didn’t appear to be much, Ana sat down and spent hours calculating the value of the contents of the box, which came to no less than £10,00, which the pair plan to sell on eBay.

And they’ve already had some success with it.

“Because I listed some of the generic items instead of using the brand name, I’ve slowly started selling them and have made around £300 so far,” Ana explained.

