‘We put dogs to sleep for good if they bite a child,’ Josh Duggar’s cousin Amy says of the disgraced star.

‘We put dogs to sleep for good if they just bite a child,’ AMY King tweeted during her cousin Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial.

Throughout the trial, she has been vocal in her support for the victims.

She even asked fans to “pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed” at one point.

“Pray that the judge will hand down the final sentence,” she added.

Amy tweeted the following about the trial: “Hmm think about it, we put dogs to sleep for good if they just bite a child…”

Fans seemed to agree with her, with one commenting, “You’re not wrong.”

“Thank you for being you and never being quiet,” one person said to Amy.

Your voice and strength are needed by Jill [Duggar, Josh’s sister] and all the victims.”

“Agreed,” wrote a third Twitter user.

“Childhood is precious.”

Throughout the trial, Amy has been outspoken, which has reportedly caused friction among family members.

During Josh’s trial, she claimed on her Instagram Story that the Duggar family “hates” her for “speaking the truth.”

This “won’t stop” her, she said, adding that she wishes she could “hug every single one” of her fans.

Amy vowed that she would “never stop speaking the truth,” and that she would “call that out.”

“God gave me a platform, and somehow He knew I was going to have this platform,” she wrote in a post.

Amy wrote a prayer to the victims in November, writing, “Today is a heavy day.

This will be the case for the entire week.

It’ll be the same next week.

“Until justice has been done,” says the narrator.

“Vengeance is mine, says the Lord, and I will repay thee,” she continued.

“Pray for the victims and for the truth to come to light.”

Josh, 33, and his wife Anna, also 33, were seen leaving the courthouse recently.

In photos obtained exclusively by The Sun outside the John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the pair appeared unhappy.

Josh and Anna were seen holding hands while wearing black face masks.

The eldest Duggar boy is accused of possessing child pornography, which authorities describe as “the worst of the worst” they’ve ever seen.

A specific video found on Josh’s HP desktop computer was described by prosecutors in the case.

They went on to say that the computer had Josh’s name and address on it.

In a folder on the computer, there was also more footage.

Authorities discovered about 65 thumbnail files in total.

Josh is accused of downloading and possessing child pornography on two counts.

He has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

However, if a jury convicts him of these alleged crimes, he will be sentenced to life in prison.

