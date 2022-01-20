We retired at 28 and now travel the world in our camper van while the money rolls in.

A COUPLE has revealed how they were able to retire at the age of 28 and live on around £15,000 per month.

In a recent video, TikTok user Michael Elefante revealed his success secrets, revealing that he and his wife now travel the world in their camper van.

“Two years ago, my wife and I invested in our first short-term rental property, think Airbnb,” he said in the video, which has since received over one million views.

“After that, we liquidated our retirement accounts, which isn’t something everyone should do, but it’s what we did to get our second property.”

“We bought our third property with money saved from work and cash flow from the first two, and it set us financially free less than a year later.”

“Fast forward four months to March 2021, when we purchased our fourth Airbnb property; these four properties are expected to bring in around (dollar)20,000 per month (after expenses).”

“So we officially quit our jobs, bought a camper van, and we’re going to travel across the United States, something we’ve always wanted to do,” says the couple.

Michael wishes to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

“I tell you this because you don’t have to work some soulless job until you’re 65, then retire and enjoy the glory days,” he added.

“We are taught to live our lives backwards by society.

“Find a way to invest your money in assets that pay you on a monthly basis so you can be financially independent and pursue your true passions.”

Since quitting their jobs, the couple has fulfilled their dream of traveling across America as well as visiting European destinations.

Michael recently revealed that he and his wife used the cash flow from their other properties to invest in a fifth Airbnb in Florida, earning up to £37,000 per month.