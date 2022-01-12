We saved £7,000 by converting our run-down semi into a 1950s haven, complete with a dressing room for all of our vintage clothing.

WHEN WE MOVE INTO A NEW PLACE, WE ARE ALWAYS FULL OF IDEAS FOR HOW WE CAN MAKE IT OUR OWN – BUT THIS QUICKLY GETS LOST IN ALL THE PRACTICAL THINGS WE HAVE TO DO FIRST.

When Gemma and Dean Burton, both 42, moved into their three-bedroom semi-detached house in Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire, in 2007, they knew they’d have to do something about the lack of color.

But 12 years later, they were still living with the uninspiring white walls and dated interiors.

So, three years ago, the couple, who are huge fans of maximalism, set out to transform their run-down house into a dream home.

“We’ve lived in the house for 15 years and have always found the whites and creams of the walls uninspiring,” Gemma said.

“I discovered that I couldn’t live completely plain or minimalistically because, prior to the renovation, our home appeared to be rather dull.”

“We basically renovated the entire house, from the doors to the kitchen and bathroom, and we even added a bar to the garage,” she says.

“We had to hire someone to do the windows and the bathroom, but we did everything else ourselves.”

The hairdresser and her railway engineer husband amassed over 200 1950s prints over the years and hung them on the walls.

They also used eBay and Etsy to find vintage James Bond posters and pin-up wallpaper.

“We probably spent about £5-£6k on decorations, paint, and prints,” Gemma said.

“We tried to make the house as colorful as possible, so we used greys, oranges, greens, and blacks to contrast with the printed wallpaper.”

“We did all of the decorating ourselves, so we probably saved about £7,000 by not hiring someone to paint and paper the house,” says the homeowner.

“We also turned our garage into a bar, which cost around £2,000 because we built the mini bar from the ground up and added lighting, a pool table, and a karaoke machine.”

“We also had the garage roof and doors replaced to give the bar a more authentic feel.

“Hiring workmen to renovate our bathroom and windows was probably the most expensive part; the total cost was £20,000.”

“One of the bedrooms serves as my personal dressing room, with picture girl magazines from the 1950s adorning all four walls, while Dean has a collection of old James Bond movie posters in the other spare bedroom.”

