We scour Facebook for inexpensive furniture, clean it up, and resell it for a profit – we can make an extra £595 a DAY!

A COUPLE has revealed how they use Facebook to find cheap furniture and then resell it for up to £450 profit per sofa.

Cameron and Sadie, TikTok users, revealed that they only spend one or two hours sprucing up each sofa before selling them for a profit.

The couple explained their goal of finding one piece of furniture to flip every day in a series of videos.

Their favorite items to flip are couches, but if they can’t find a good sofa deal, they’ll do dressers or rocking chairs instead.

The business owners described how they recently purchased a couch on Facebook Marketplace for (dollar)100 (£74) and estimated that they could sell it for (dollar)700 (£520), making a profit of around £450.

“We use the same cleaning method every time, which is blue dish soap, hydrogen peroxide, and warm water in our Bissell,” they explained.

“We always start by vacuuming any dust or hair from the couch, then add those ingredients to our Bissell and scrub it thoroughly.”

They advised that taking good pictures and staging are the most important aspects of couch flipping.

To keep travel time to a minimum, they only pick up couches from 15 minutes away.

Cleaning each sofa takes about an hour, and they upload the listing to Facebook Marketplace in under 10 minutes.

The average selling time for each couch is one to three days, with an average profit of (dollar)400 (£300) per item.

Many people were blown away by their company, with one commenting, “Wow, that’s a huge turnover.”

“It’s a great side hustle if you can pull it off,” the couple, who go by the handle @cameronandsadie, replied.

Meanwhile, thanks to furniture flipping, a couple has been able to pay off their mortgage with the trash that YOU throw away.

‘I was skint and on benefits after losing my job in lockdown – so I set up a bespoke trainer line and it made £62k in a month,’ this woman revealed.

We also talked about how this woman started her career folding clothes for minimum wage and now owns three homes at the age of 25.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https