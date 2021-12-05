We start to feel festive on December 5th.

We start feeling festive on December 5th.

Hearing and seeing Christmassy things around us signals the start of Christmas for many people.

According to a new poll, today is the most festive day on the UK calendar.

On average, Brits say they’ll start getting into the Christmas spirit 20 days before the big day, with Londoners expected to be in the mood since last Saturday (28 days before).

Even after getting into the holiday spirit, Brits will need three more days (17 days before Christmas) to put up the tree and decorations.

Although scrooges in the South West are encouraged to get into the spirit of the season now, rather than waiting until Thursday, November 9th (16 days before)!

Hearing and seeing Christmassy things around us, such as songs on the radio (36%), TV commercials (38%), and stocking up on those all-important pigs in blankets and other festive fare (35%), signal the start of Christmas for many.

Secret Santa has a high popularity among Londoners (17%), but it appears that the rest of the country isn’t as enthusiastic, with East Anglia coming in at just 2% and Yorkshire at just 4%.

However, according to a new survey conducted by Barnardo’s, the UK’s leading children’s charity, more than a third (37%) of people regard the purchase of Christmas presents for friends and family as a sign that the festive season has begun.

This year, a massive 67% of Britons will consider charity shops as a strong source for Christmas gifting, and with the average Brit spending £766.52 on presents (and some spending up to £5,000! ), this could be a really good year for charities across the UK.

Furthermore, Brits rate sustainability (25%) higher than on-trend gifts (13%) this year, indicating a very positive sentiment.

Barnardo’s has opened a Christmas gift shop (https://shop.barnardos.org.uk).

“The Christmas period is always an exciting time and it’s great to see that so many people are looking to charity shops for inspiration,” said Roy Clark, Managing Director of Barnardo’s Trading.

“You can find fantastic gifts for friends and family by shopping at Barnardo’s in a store or online – and you’ll be helping us to continue providing vital services to vulnerable children, young people, parents, and carers at Christmas and throughout the year.”