‘We Tell the Truth,’ Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom say of their fashion advice to each other.

‘We Tell the Truth,’ Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom say about their fashion advice.

When it comes to grading each other’s outfits, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don’t hold back.

As a result, the 37-year-old singer has enlisted the help of her 44-year-old husband to help her choose outfits for her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

“I’m going to a fitting, and he’ll ask for notes, so I’ll show him this.”

“It’s fun,” the “California Girls” singer said on E! News’ Daily Pop on Friday, December 17.

“We tell the truth to each other.”

And it’s a two-way street.

Bloom will tell Perry when an outfit is a fashion fail in the same way that she will tell him when an outfit is a fashion disaster.

“‘Babe, don’t wear that,’ I say.

‘You don’t appear to be anything.’

Given the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s sense of style and Perry’s fearless attitude toward fashion, it’s no surprise that the American Idol judge plans to go all out for her residency, which begins on December 29.

Fans can expect to see some “sexy” outfits in addition to costumes with a few “tricks” and “a lot of rhinestones.”

Perry, on the other hand, has decided to tone down his hairstyle.

“The wigs won’t be as outrageous as they have been in the past.”

She admitted, “I gave the people what they wanted.”

“I’m just blowing out my black hair because I went back to it.”

It’ll be a big, old event.”

Following a long period as a platinum blonde, the Grammy winner has returned to jet black hair.

It all happened in November, right before the County Music Awards.

Perry teamed up with hairstylist Rick Henry to complete the project.

“I just think it’s time to give them everything they want,” she wrote on an Instagram video of her transformation.

While longtime fans were ecstatic to see Perry return to the dark hue she debuted in her 2008 music video “I Kissed a Girl,” Bloom may have been the happiest of them all.

“Finally,” he wrote in the comments section, along with a heart emoji.

