We transformed our caravan using Aldi, Primark, and Home Bargains bargains – it’s now a pink chic haven.

We transformed our caravan using Aldi, Primark, and Home Bargains finds – it’s now a pink chic haven.

MANY OF US spent our lockdown time making banana bread, working out on YouTube, or attempting to finish our homeschooling.

However, one DIY couple spent their time at home renovating a caravan.

You won’t believe how insane it appears to be.

Candice Elrod, a security officer from Newcastle upon Tyne, and her fiancé, Darren Francis, bought a caravan for £800 and quickly transformed it into a stylish, modern space.

From painting and decorating to plumbing and upholstery, the couple did it all.

They were able to transform the caravan for £1,500 using inexpensive materials from Aldi, IKEA, eBay, Bandamp;M, Dunelm, Primark, Bandamp;Q, and Home Bargains.

“We’ve always loved to travel, but it became impossible with lockdown,” Candice told LatestDeals.co.uk.

“We decided to look into getting a caravan after seeing a few caravan renovations on social media.”

“However, it appeared to be an impossible task: as soon as we scheduled a viewing, it would be sold.”

“This went on for weeks because everyone seemed to have the same idea!”

“We paid £800 for the caravan in August 2020.

We got right to work.”

Candice describes the work on the caravan that she and her fiance did.

“My fiance thought we were just going to paint it and go on vacation, but I wanted to completely renovate it,” she explained.

“We decided to try to do the renovation ourselves to save money, but because it was during the lockdown, professionals were booked months in advance, and I’m someone who likes things done right away!”

“During lockdown, my fiance was on furlough and had time to work on the caravan.”

I worked during lockdown and volunteered on my days off.

“We ripped out the bathroom unit because it was an ugly yellow color, threw out the curtains, and scrubbed it clean from top to bottom because the previous owners had kept it in storage for over two years and hadn’t used it.”

“After that, we sanded all of the surfaces to prepare them for painting.”

In Dazzle Me, Dusky Blush, and Blackjack, I used Frenchic’s Alfresco collection.

“I’d used this paint before on a few projects at home and really liked the colors and finish.

“The cupboards and woodwork took about four coats, which seemed like an endless task at the time, but we got there in the end.”

Candice’s caravan transformation used stick-on wallpaper, which is very popular right now.

“For a funky effect, I decided to use stick-on wallpaper in a dotty effect to fill in the inserts of cupboards,” she explained.

A print has always been one of my favorite things to own.

[…]

